Won’t arrest Param Bir in SC/ST atrocities case, Shukla in ‘illegal’ phone tapping case till October 21: Maharashtra govt tells HC

The Bombay High Court Friday adjourned till October 20 the hearing on pleas filed by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh seeking quashing of an FIR lodged against him by Thane Police under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

This comes after Additional Public Prosecutor J P Yagnik appearing for the Maharashtra government said that its earlier statement of no coercive action, including arrest, against Singh will continue till October 21.

The HC also adjourned till October 20 hearing on a plea by senior IPS officer Rashmi Shukla and former commissioner of the state intelligence department, against an “illegal” phone tapping case, registered by Mumbai Police.

The state has assured the court that no coercive steps, including arrest, will be taken against Shukla till October 21.

Senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani mentioned the plea before the division bench of Justices S S Shinde and N J Jamadar Friday morning. However, since the bench was not available for judicial work in the post-lunch session when the pleas were scheduled to be heard, the same was adjourned.

The bench led by Justice Shinde, which had dismissed former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh’s plea against CBI corruption FIR, has been hearing petitions by Singh and Shukla.

However, due to change in assignments of the judges at the High Court from October 4, another bench will hear Singh and Shukla’s pleas on the next date.

“List the matters before the appropriate bench. Not to be treated as part heard,” the High Court noted in the order and posted the matter for hearing on October 20.