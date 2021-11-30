Find out how Param Bir managed to meet Sachin Waze: Dilip Walse Patil tells Mumbai Police

Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil has asked Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale to inquire how IPS officer Param Bir Singh met arrested assistant police inspector Sachin Waze when he appeared before the Chandiwal Commission.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday, he said, “One can’t meet an accused in judicial custody and what has happened is very wrong.”

Asked if Mumbai Police are under pressure because Singh is a senior IPS officer, Patil said, “Mumbai Police are not under any pressure. Singh has got protection from the Supreme Court and is appearing before various agencies and the police.”

On the proposed suspension, he said the process is on and the government will take a conclusive step.

Singh, an IPS officer of the 1988 batch, was untraceable for more than 200 days and was reportedly staying in Chandigarh. After getting protection from arrest from the apex court till December’s first week, he appeared before Mumbai Police and various courts.

Singh is a former police commissioner and was transferred to side posting. Thereafter, he proceeded on medical leave. After a slew of FIRs against him, he went untraceable. After his return to Mumbai, Singh has been using the official vehicle. Patil said he has not taken charge and should not use the official vehicle and asked officials to inquire into it.