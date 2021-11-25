Be present or face warrant: Chandiwal commission set up by Maha govt tells Param Bir Singh

The Maharashtra government-appointed Justice (retired) K U Chandiwal Commission Thursday asked former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh to be present before the commission or face a warrant.

During the hearing Thursday, Justice Chandiwal inquired Singh’s lawyer about Param Bir Singh’s presence before the commission to which the lawyer replied saying he will take instructions from his seniors on it.

Chandiwal then asked the lawyer to ensure he is present before the commission or the police will be directed to execute a bailable warrant against him. “Apprise that the bailable warrant is still in force. Please ensure the presence of Singh before the commission or else police will be directed to execute the bailable warrant against him for his appearance,” Justice Chandiwal told Singh’s lawyer.

Meanwhile, for the third consecutive day, dismissed Assistant Police Inspector (API) Sachin Waze was cross examined before the Chandiwal Commission Thursday.

The commission was formed by the government after Singh in his letter to the Chief Minister raised allegations of corruption against Deshmukh. In the letter to the CM, Singh alleged that Sanjeev Palande was present when Anil Deshmukh asked Waze to collect money.

Waze said in his deposition that no demand for money was made to him by Palande but accepted that he met him at Dnyaneshwari, the official residence of the Home Minister in February this year and knew him as the secretary to the Home Minister.

Singh arrived in the city Thursday almost after 230 days to join the investigation. His statement is being recorded by the Mumbai Crime Branch unit 11 in connection with the extortion case.