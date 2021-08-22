Param Bir Singh, Sachin Waze booked for extortion

THE GOREGAON police on Friday registered an FIR against former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh and dismissed assistant inspector Sachin Waze, who at present is in jail in connection with the Ambani terror scare case, for allegedly extorting cash and valuables worth Rs 11.92 lakh from a hotelier.

This is the fifth FIR against Singh. Separately, two Anti-Corruption Bureau inquiries are also underway against him.

Singh was transferred from his post of the police commissioner and made DG (Home Guards) after he wrote to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray earlier this year, alleging that then home minister Anil Deshmukh was asking police officers to collect bribes from hoteliers in Mumbai.

The 48-year-old complainant is a businessman, a contractor and a builder. He too has a criminal record and FIRs registered against him by the Economic Offences Wing, CBI and ED. The complainant is among the 28 accused along with Singh booked for extortion by Thane Nagar police on July 30.

In the latest FIR, the businessman has said he came in contact with Waze 20 years ago after he filed a complaint of extortion, which was transferred to the Crime Branch. He met Waze again in January-February 2020, just weeks before he set up a hotel in Goregaon.

The businessman has alleged that he began receiving extortion calls from Waze and some of his aides, who have also been named in the FIR.

He has claimed that the accused extorted him of “Rs 9 lakh in cash and two cellphones worth Rs 2.92 lakh, collectively worth Rs 11.92 lakh”.

Besides Singh and Waze, four others have been booked in the case. One of the accused, Sumit Singh, was arrested and remanded to police custody by a magistrate court for two days on Saturday. The case has been transferred to the crime branch.