Param Bir Singh not traceable, can’t give statement in his matter: Maharashtra govt to HC

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday expressed unwillingness to continue its statement given on May 24 of no coercive action, including arrest, against former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh who is seeking quashing of an FIR lodged against him by Thane Police under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Senior advocate Darius Khambata, representing the state government, told a division bench of Justice Nitin M Jamdar and Justice Sarang V Kotwal: “In view of other developments, we are getting reports that he (Singh) is not traceable. We cannot give a statement in his matter.”

However, senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, representing Param Bir Singh, said that the state has not declared Singh absconding yet and should continue the statement till further hearing. He added that Singh was summoned twice in atrocities cases and had responded.

A total of 27 sections, including those under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, were added in an FIR lodged on a complaint filed by police inspector Bhimrao Ghadge alleging that Singh had coerced him into dropping the names of a few persons from an FIR in 2015, and registered FIRs against him when he did not accept the orders.

Ghadge’s FIR against Singh was registered initially by the Akola police. From there it was transferred to Thane police station and eventually is being probed by the state CID.

The bench said that it would decide on passing orders on interim relief at the end of the day.

The bench will continue post lunch the hearing on plea by senior IPS officer Rashmi Shukla and former commissioner of the state intelligence department, against an “illegal” phone tapping case, registered by the Mumbai Police.