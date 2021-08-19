Param Bir singh, five cops booked: Extortion case probe handed over to CID

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday handed over the extortion case, in which former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh and five other police officers have been booked, to the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

The Marine Drive police had arrested two persons – Sanjay Punamia and Sunil Jain – on July 22 for allegedly conspiring with the six policemen and extorting money from businessman Sham Sundar Agarwal in return for not arresting him in a MCOCA case.

The five officers besides Singh named in the FIR are Deputy Commissioner of Police Akbar Pathan, ACPs Sanjay Patil and Shrikant Shinde as well as inspectors Asha Korke and Nandkumar Gopale.

This is the second FIR against Singh that the CID will investigate. It is already probing a case lodged by Inspector Bhimrao Ghadge, where he had levelled a series of allegations related to corruption against Singh, DCP Parag Manere and 31 other police personnel.