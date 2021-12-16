Param Bir Singh’s co-accused in extortion case arrested in Mumbai

The Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested Vinay Singh, a wanted accused in the extortion case registered at Goregaon police station where suspended IPS officer Param Bir Singh and dismissed police officer Sachin Waze were also named as wanted accused.

While three persons, including Waze, had been arrested in the case, the police are on the lookout for Riyaz Bhati. Singh has been granted protection from arrest by the Supreme Court.

An official said that Vinay, along with Bhati, were the ones who allegedly collected money from bars and restaurants on behalf of Singh and Waze. Earlier this week, Vinay’s plea for protection from arrest was turned down by the Supreme Court, which asked him to surrender before the trial court.

The Mumbai Crime Branch received information that Singh had come to Dahisar, after which they placed him under arrest.