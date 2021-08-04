Ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh files plea to set aside cross-examination order

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh on Wednesday filed a writ petition in the Bombay High Court seeking to set aside the July 30 order for cross-examination issued by the one-member inquiry committee under Justice (retired) K U Chandiwal.

The committee was appointed by the Maharashtra government to inquire into the allegations of corruption made by him against former state home minister Anil Deshmukh in his March 20 letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Singh has challenged the order passed by the committee which directed him to remain present for cross-examination Friday, August 6. Singh claimed that as the scope of the committee’s inquiry has been addressed by the HC order on April 5, which was confirmed by the Supreme Court as well, nothing remains for the panel to inquire and hence the commission’s order be stayed and set aside.

On April 5, a division bench of the high court led by Chief Justice Dipankar Datta had initiated a preliminary enquiry based on a complaint by lawyer Jaishri Patil. The complaint referred to former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh’s March 20 letter to the Chief Minister alleging Deshmukh and others had demanded collection of Rs 100 crore every month from various bars and restaurants in Mumbai. After completion of the enquiry, the CBI had registered an FIR against Deshmukh and others.

Singh, in his petition filed through advocate Anukul Seth, submitted that the scope of the inquiry committee did not survive in view of the judicial orders and also the committee was not set up under the Commissions of Inquiry Act.

Singh said that while the April 5 order observed serious allegations against Deshmukh, another bench of the high court on July 22 noted that prima facie cognizable offence has been made out against the former state home minister.

Singh added in his petition that the Supreme Court, while refusing to intervene in pleas filed by state government and Anil Deshmukh, had observed that the nature of allegations, the persons involved and the seriousness of the allegations required inquiry by an independent agency and that the matter was of public confidence.

“It is thus clear that the scope entrusted upon the inquiry committee has already been adjudicated upon by the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court. It has been clearly found that the allegations made in the letter of March 20 reveal the commission of a cognizable offence and are required to be inquired into by an independent investigating agency,” the plea said.

Singh also questioned whether the inquiry committee can continue with the probe once the scope entrusted to it had already been adjudicated by the HC and SC and therefore petitioner cannot be compelled to depose before the panel and face cross-examination.

“The inquiry committee has attempted to distinguish its function from that of CBI. In this process, it has failed to consider the scope entrusted to it…before the committee, there is no accuser, no accused, no charge. Singh has already addressed the letter on March 20. He has no evidence to lead nor can he be directed (by the committee) to do so,” the plea said.

Singh also sought interim relief seeking to stay the proceedings before the committee pending hearing of his petition and sought to stay summons issued to him to appear before the committee on August 6. The high court will hear the plea in due course.