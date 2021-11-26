Param Bir Singh appears before Thane police in extortion case

Param Bir Singh, former police commissioner and director general of home guards, appeared before the Thane Nagar police station on Friday morning to record his statements in an alleged extortion case lodged against him and 27 others.

Singh reached the police station at 10.30 am along with his lawyer and a police inspector-rank officer who is investigating the case along with senior officers who are currently recording his statements.

The FIR was lodged on July 30 this year by Ketan Tanna. Apart from Singh, other police officers who worked under him in Thane police, encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma and gangster Ravi Pujari are also named in the FIR.

Tanna alleged that he was falsely implicated in a kidnapping case, following which Sharma and police officers tried to extort money from him to discharge him from this case. Tanna, who as per his FIR has a construction business, told The Indian Express on Friday, “My wife and my son Jay Tanna went to one of the accused and gave Rs 1.25 crore in installments. The collection agent worked for the police officers. Even if he is not arrested.”

Two accused, identified as Tariq Parveen and said to be an aide of gangster Dawood Ibrahim, and Sanjay Punamia, have been arrested in the extortion case.

“I am not satisfied with the police investigations. People have approached me indirectly asking me to withdraw the case. But I have faith in the judiciary that all accused will be punished. I have received threats in the past and the police provided me with security.”

One of the accused in this case is Bimal Agarwal, a civic contractor, who has lodged the FIR against Singh, dismissed API Sachin Waze and three others at Goregaon police station. This case was transferred to the Crime Branch. After returning to Mumbai following a Supreme Court order that prevented his arrest, Parambir Singh appeared before the Mumbai Crime Branch unit XI who recorded his statements in the Goregaon case.