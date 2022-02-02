Param Bir Singh appears before Anti Corruption Bureau, quizzed for nearly 2 hours

Former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh appeared before the Anti Corruption Bureau Tuesday for questioning around 12 noon after the suspended IPS officer was summoned in connection with the corruption allegations levelled against him by police inspector Anup Dange. Singh was questioned for nearly two hours.

According to ACB officials, Singh was summoned three times before he appeared before the agency Tuesday.

Earlier, he did not appear citing reasons like he has to attend a hearing in the Supreme Court and also rising number of Covid-19 cases in the state.

However, he was summoned again on January 27 in which the ACB officials had instructed him to appear before them on February 2.

A senior IPS officer confirmed the development and said, “Singh responded to our summons saying he has to attend a Supreme Court hearing on February 2 and he requested that he be questioned after that or on February 1.”

The ACB officials further added that they have to submit their conclusions to the open inquiry and have been wanting to question him for a long time, so they asked him to appear Tuesday.

“We could not conclude our open inquiry without his statement as the allegations raised against him by Dange are of serious nature,” said an investigator.

In February 2021, Dange had submitted a written complaint to the Assistant Chief Secretary, Home department, as well as the Chief Minister alleging that Singh, through a middle man, had demanded money to reinstate him in the force when he was under suspension in 2020.

The authorities had then asked the ACB to probe the allegation after which the agency initiated an open inquiry and recorded the statement of several persons, including Dange.

An officer further said, “If the investigation requires then we may call Singh again for questioning.”

Currently in Maharashtra, there are five FIRs registered against Singh.