Maharashtra: CM Uddhav Thackeray and Aditya also pressured me to reinstate Sachin Waze, Param Bir tells ED

Naming the Thackerays for the first time in the saga that unravelled after the Antilla bomb scare episode, former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh has told the Enforcement Directorate (ED) that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Aditya Thackeray, his son and a cabinet minister, also pressured him to reinstate Sachin Waze, the police officer who had been suspended over a custodial death case years before being recently arrested over the bomb scare.

Singh, who is facing at least five cases in the state, had written to the chief minister in March 2021 alleging that former home minister Anil Deshmukh used to set monthly targets of bribe collection for police. His statement blaming the Thackerays is part of a supplementary chargesheet filed by the ED in a money-laundering case in which the former minister is in jail.

“I would like to state that there was pressure from Hon’ble Home Minister Shri Anil Deshmukh for his reinstatement. I also got direct instructions from Shri Aditya Thackeray & the Hon’ble CM Shri Uddhav Thackeray. I got similar instructions for his posting to the crime branch and to give him some important posting there,” Singh said, according to his December 3, 2021, statement to the ED.

Ever since Waze was arrested in connection with the bomb scare outside Mukesh Ambani’s home, there were questions about how he had been reinstated after more than 16 years considering he was facing trial in the Khwaja Yunus custodial death case.

The decision to reinstate Waze was taken after a periodical review meeting held by Singh as the police commissioner on June 5, 2020. The Mumbai police later told a court the decision had been taken to end Waze’s “continuous suspension” for over 16 years, which they attributed to factors including the delay in trial and the “overwhelming scenario of the need for more policemen on duty” with police personnel increasingly catching Covid.

Singh has further claimed in his statement that Waze had told him that Deshmukh had demanded Rs 2 crore for his reinstatement. On his arrest by the ED on November 2, 2021, Deshmukh, however, distanced himself from Waze’s reinstatement and blamed it on the Mumbai police commissioner.

Deshmukh also claimed he did not know how the dismissed assistant inspector was given charge of the Crime Intelligence Unit immediately after rejoining the force. The former home minister also told the ED that he had got a report saying the then joint commissioner (crime) had “unwillingly” issued the reinstatement order at the instance of Singh, the commissioner.

Soon after Waze’s involvement in the Antilia case came to light, fingers were pointed at Singh, who had allegedly entrusted all the important investigations and postings to Waze. In spite of being only an API-rank officer, Waze would report directly to the commissioner, which was against protocol.

Now Singh has sought to blame the controversial police officer’s reinstatement on the chief minister, whose Shiv Sena Waze had briefly been associated with after his suspension in the custodial death case.