Param Bir Singh, 5 other cops booked for alleged extortion & cheating

The Marine Drive police on Thursday registered a case of extortion and cheating against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh and seven others after a complaint by a businessman that he had been falsely implicated in a case by them.

Sham Sundar Agarwal said that the officers had demanded Rs 15 crore to withdraw the case against him.

Besides Singh, five police officers —deputy commissioner Akbar Pathan, ACP Sanjay Patil, Shrikant Shinde and inspectors Asha Korke and Nandkumar Gopale — and two civilians have also been booked.

The complainant, in his statement to police, said that the officers had registered a false case and arrested him. An officer privy to the investigation said, “A person had approached them early this year alleging that he had been receiving threat calls. Subsequently, Agarwal’s role was identified and he was arrested. Agarwal was then booked under various Sections of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act.”

Agarwal has, however, contested that the cops demanded money from him in order to withdraw the offence registered against him.

Sources added that Agarwal also submitted audio recordings of conversations in which the officers can be heard demanding money. “The two other civilians who have been named in the FIR have been arrested,” an officer informed.