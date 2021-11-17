Ex-Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh, 2 others declared proclaimed offenders in extortion case

Former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh and two others were Wednesday declared proclaimed offenders by a court in Mumbai. This is in connection with an extortion case filed against Singh by the city police.

Mumbai Police had on Saturday approached the magistrate court seeking to declare its former commissioner Param Bir Singh a proclaimed absconding offender in connection with an extortion case registered by the Goregaon police, along with two other accused – Vinay Singh and Riyaz Bhati — stating that they are absconding and could not be traced.

The city police will now paste the notice on their known addresses and publish it in newspapers directing them to appear before it within 30 days. If they fail to appear, police will initiate the process for attachment of their properties.

The magistrate court had last month issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against the three in the case. A court in Thane had also issued an NBW against Singh in October. The third NBW was issued against him last week in connection with an extortion case lodged at the Marine Drive police station.

On Monday, the metropolitan magistrate’s court sought a report on the non-bailable warrant issued against Singh.

The crime branch in its plea had said that officers were deputed to comply with a non-bailable warrant issued against Singh last month. It said that teams were sent to all the last known residences of Singh and the two co-accused, but they could not be traced. At Singh’s Malabar Hill residence, his staff told the police that he has not stayed at the house for the past three months, nor have his family members visited the home.

Singh was removed from the post of Mumbai Police chief in March and transferred as Director General (Home Guards), where he has not reported since May 4 after initially going on sick leave.

In October, the Maharashtra government had told the Bombay High Court that Param Bir Singh could not be traced. Th submission by the state government came nearly three weeks after Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil flagged reports that the senior IPS officer, who went on leave from his post of DG Home Guards citing ill health in May, may have left the country.