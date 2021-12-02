Param Bir, Sachin Waze spoke in English, couldn’t understand: cop to panel

Four policemen, including a sub-inspector, were briefly present in the room in which former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh and sacked assistant sub-inspector Sachin Waze held their alleged “secret meeting” next door to the Chandiwal Commission. However, they have claimed not to have understood a single word of the conversation between the two as they spoke in English.

The four policemen had escorted Waze from Navi Mumbai’s Taloja jail, where he is an undertrial prisoner.

Sub-Inspector (S-I) Bharat Patil, who was leading the escort team, has told a police inquiry committee probing the incident that occurred on Monday that an assistant to Justice Chandiwal (retd) had asked him to take Singh and Waze out of the room where the commission’s proceedings were underway.

After the meeting came to light, Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil had instructed Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale to inquire into the incident.

In his statement to the inquiring officers, S-I Patil has said that an assistant to Justice Chandiwal instructed the escorting team to take Singh and Waze out of the room. When the inquiring officers tried to get details of the conversation, an officer said, “Patil claims that he could not understand a word as Singh and Waze spoke in English.”