Param Bir hid facts of Antilia case from Maharashtra govt, says inquiry report

The Maharashtra home department has proposed a departmental inquiry against IPS officer Param Bir Singh for administrative lapses on his part while he was posted as the Mumbai Police commissioner.

In June, the Maharashtra government had asked Additional Chief Secretary (Planning) Debashish Chakrabarty to hold an inquiry against Singh for violation of All India Civil Service Rules.

In his report, Chakrabarty has recommended a departmental inquiry against Singh, The Indian Express has learnt. A file in this regard has now been placed before Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Manukumar Shrivastava for approval.

For the probe, Chakrabarty did not have powers to summon anyone to record statements. His findings are based on the files and documents provided by the state home department.

Sources in the home department said that the report has found that Singh hid facts of the Ambani terror scare or the Antilia case from the state government. The report also mentions Singh’s role in the reinstatement of now dismissed Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze. In April, the National Investigation Agency had arrested Waze in connection with the Ambani terror scare case and the subsequent murder of Thane resident Mansukh Hiran.

The final order for an inquiry will have to be cleared by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. After the departmental inquiry is sanctioned, an inquiry officer will be appointed and Singh’s explanation be sought.

Singh, who is set to retire in June 2022, has been untraceable for the last six months. There are five FIRs and two inquiries pending against him in the state.

In September, Maharashtra DGP Sanjay Pandey had proposed to the home department that Singh and all other policemen named in the five FIRs on charges of extortion be suspended. The proposal sought the suspension of over 25 police officers, including Singh, a DG-rank officer, at least four DCP-rank officers and several ACP-rank officers.

A senior government official said the file was sent back to the state police headquarters on Thursday seeking more clarity on the proposal, and the exact roles of the officers and constabulary in the offences.