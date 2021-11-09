2 Maharashtra police inspectors held in extortion case against Param Bir

The Maharashtra State Criminal Investigation Department on Monday arrested two inspectors of the state police in an extortion case in which former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh and five other police officials have been named.

The two arrested officers, Nandkumar Gopale and Asha Korke, were called for questioning by the state CID on Monday and formally placed under arrest.

In July, Bhayander-based businessman Sham Sundar Agarwal had filed a complaint after which the Marine Drive police registered a case of cheating and extortion against Singh, five other police officials and two civilians. Agarwal had alleged that he was falsely implicated in a case and the eight conspired against him and demanded money in return for not arresting him.

The Marine Drive Police had subsequently arrested the two civilians named in the FIR — Sanjay Punamia and Sunil Jain — but none of the police officials named was arrested.

Gopale was awarded a President’s medal in 2020 and he has been in-charge of some high-profile cases registered in Mumbai over the years including the IPL betting racket and murder of journalist J Dey in 2011. He is presently posted at Khandala Police Training Centre, while Korke is posted at Local Arms Department in Naigaon.

Apart from Singh, Gopale and Korke, the other police officials named in the case are Deputy Commissioner of Police Akbar Pathan, ACP Sanjay Patil and ACP Shrikant Shinde.

The complainant, Agarwal, in his statement to police said that he along with his nephews Sharad and Shubham are in the construction business at Mira Road and Bhayandar area. Agarwal has made a string of allegation that Punamia and the police officials were working together against him and that he was booked in 18 cases at the behest of Punamia.

Agarwal has alleged that in 2016, on the instruction of Punamia, a person identified as Milan Gandhi lodged a complaint against him at Thane Nagar police station for which Agarwal was arrested. Singh was then Thane police commissioner. Agarwal came out on bail on December 9, 2016.

In his statement to the police, Agarwal alleged while he was in jail, his nephews Sharad and Shubham met Singh at his official bungalow at Kopri in Thane, where DCP Parag Manere and a person named Manoj Ghotkar were also present. They allegedly asked the nephews to implicate Agarwal in an MCOCA case. Manere allegedly demanded Rs 20 crore to settle the matter.

In February this year, on a complaint of Punamia, an FIR of extortion, conspiracy and criminal intimidation was registered against Agarwal at Juhu police station. The case was subsequently transferred to crime branch unit IX of which Gopale was in-charge and Korke was also posted there.

He has alleged that Gopale and Korke demanded Rs 50 lakh to avoid being arrested in the case. “The complaint has also said that he paid the money through a third person. And since we have managed to get sufficient proof against them, we arrested the two police officers,” said an officer.

Agarwal has alleged that DCP Akbar Pathan demanded Rs 50 lakh from him to not arrest him under MCOCA.

None of the other police officials named by Agarwal has so far been arrested.