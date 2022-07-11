‘No.1’ Param Bir ‘blue-eyed boy’ of agencies, Deshmukh languishing in jail in false case: lawyer to Bombay HC

The lawyer representing former Maharashtra Home Minister and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh on Monday told the Bombay High Court that his client was falsely implicated in money laundering case and that the “number one”, on whose instructions the alleged extortion amount was collected, was former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, who has now become a “blue-eyed boy” of the agencies and witness in the case.

Deshmukh’s counsel, while arguing his bail plea in a case registered by Enforcement Directorate (ED), also pointed out that while dismissed police officer Sachin Waze, who is being made approver in the case, is soon to be let out, Deshmukh, who suffers from multiple ailments and was arrested with “malafide” intention, is languishing in jail for over nine months.

He said that statements of Waze, based on which Deshmukh has been implicated by the agencies, cannot be relied upon as the former cop himself is accused in seven to eight other cases including a murder charge, adding that his statements lack credibility. Assured that he will cooperate with the probe, Deshmukh said that since the trial in ED case is unlikely to commence in near future, he should be released on bail.

A single-judge bench of Justice N J Jamadar began hearing bail plea by Deshmukh, who moved the HC after the special PMLA Court in March rejected his plea, holding that there is prima facie proof to indicate that he had exercised “undue influence” over transfers and postings of police officers.

HC will hear Deshmukh’s bail plea next on July 19.

In his bail plea filed through advocates Aniket Nikam and Inderpal Singh, Deshmukh said that the Centre and state were at a crossroads, adding that Singh is apparently warming up to the central agencies and thus has “apparently been given a red carpet welcome and a safe passage.”

On Monday, senior advocate Vikram Chaudhari representing Deshmukh said that his 72-year-old client has been suffering from various ailments, including lung and spinal disorders, and that the same is taking a “toll on him.”

“He is a sick and aged man…Trial is unlikely to commence in the near future. He should be released on bail and is ready to cooperate with the investigation,” Chaudhari argued.

Chaudhari referred to statements of bar owners under section 164 of CrPC, from whom alleged extortion amount was sought, and said that they claimed that Waze had introduced them to Sanjay Patil, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), and had said that the amount will go to “number one,” who was none other than then Mumbai CP Singh. He emphasised that the bar owners had not met any politician in connection with the case.

Deshmukh’s lawyer said that from statements by Patil, various bar owners and officials before magistrate court in the extortion case, it was crystallised that “number one” on whose instructions the alleged amount was collected by Waze was Singh.

Moreover, Deshmukh said that Singh’s information, based on which central agencies initiated the probe, amounted to hearsay.

“…’Number one’ is actually a blue eyed boy (of agencies) and a witness now, while Waze has become approver and my client is languishing in custody. Time will tell who exactly did what in the present case,” Chaudhari said.

He went on to argue, “… Deshmukh was holding a political post and there was politics involved (in implicating him). The agency failed to show substantial material against Deshmukh. There is malice in law.”

Chaudhari added that there is no consistency in agencies’ claims pertaining to the amount being extorted and the same ranged from Rs 100 crore to just over Rs 1 crore, adding that it was based on mere presumptions.

The ED through its affidavit in reply had told the HC that Deshmukh was the “mastermind and brain” in the case and misused his official position to create unaccounted assets.