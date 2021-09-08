Report in Telegram case modified at behest of Param Bir: Cyber professional

A cyber security professional who had submitted a report on a post by Jaish Ul Hind on Telegram claiming responsibility for the Ambani terror scare case told the National Investigation Agency that his report was not specific to the Ambani case and that he modified it at the behest of then Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, who “insisted” on paying him Rs 5 lakh for it.

The NIA chargesheet includes his statement, in which the 30-year-old says that he met Singh in his office on March 9 in connection with a training programme for the Mumbai crime branch.

During the meeting, the witness told Singh that in the case of the blast outside the Israeli embassy in Delhi, the Delhi Police’s Special Cell had traced the Telegram channel on which “Jaish Ul Hind” had claimed responsibility for the blast to a phone number in Tihar jail. The expert said that he had also assisted the Delhi Police Special Cell.

“After sharing the above information with CP Mumbai, I was asked if I could give such a report in writing. I said the work was confidential and being done by the Delhi Police Special Cell and it would not be proper on my part to give any report. But the CP Sir said it was a very important matter and that I should give the said report and that CP Sir was also going to talk to IG NIA in this regard,” his statement said.

“As per the insistence of the CP Mumbai I prepared a report on my laptop computer sitting in the office of the CP Mumbai. The said report was in one paragraph and I showed it to the CP Mumbai. After going through the report Shri Parambir Singh Sir asked me to insert the poster that had appeared on the Telegram channel ‘Jaish Ul Hind’ claiming responsibility for the Antilia scare. He said that the IG NIA was expected shortly and that he would like to show the report to IG NIA. Accordingly, I modified my report and inserted the poster that had appeared on the Telegram channel ‘Jaish Ul Hind’ and mailed the said report to the official email ID of CP Mumbai,” he said.

He added, “Thereafter Sh Parambir Singh said he wanted to pay me for the services rendered and asked me how much amount should be paid by him. I replied that I did not expect any payment. But Sh Parambir Singh insisted I had done excellent work and that I deserved payment for the services rendered. Accordingly, he called his personal assistant and directed the personal assistant to pay me Rs 3 lakhs.” Eventually Singh ended up paying him Rs 5 lakh in cash.

When asked by the NIA about the report, he said, “I would like to clarify that the Telegram channel ‘Jaish Ul Hind’ identified and resolved by me was different from the one on which the poster had appeared. The one resolved by me had only 3-4 members and there was no poster related to Antilia terror scare on that channel.”

Regarding the Telegram message, the NIA has said that its probe into it is still on and they are pursuing a calling application called Text Now-to get details on the same via Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty as it is located outside the country.