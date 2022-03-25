Parab to MSRTC employees: Nobody will lose job, join work by March 31

THE MAHARASHTRA government on Friday urged striking employees of the state-run Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) to join services by March 31, assuring them that nobody will lose their job. Transport Minister Anil Parab made a statement on the floor of the House on Friday.

“We have no anger or resentment towards the employees who have fallen victim to various appeals. Some misconceptions are being spread… We urge the striking employees to join services by March 31. No one will lose their job. The other demands of the employees will be discussed after they join work,” Parab said.

He added that the state government has taken several important decisions in the last few months in the interest of the striking employees, who want to be treated as government employees after MSRTC’s merger with the state.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar told mediapersons that MSRTC employees are being given salaries as per the 7th Pay Commission. “This will put a burden of about Rs 700 crore on the state and in all, Rs 4,500 crore will be spent on salaries. The salaries of MSRTC employees will be paid regularly and on time and there will be no shortage of funds. So, the striking employees should join services as soon as possible,” he added.