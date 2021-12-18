Anil Parab colluding with NCP in bid to finish off Sena in Ratnagiri: Ramdas Kadam

The ongoing rift between senior Shiv Sena leader Ramdas Kadam and Transport Minister Anil Parab came out in the open on Saturday with Kadam calling Parab a “traitor” and accusing him and another party minister, Uday Samant, of “colluding with the NCP and attempting to finish off the party” in Ratnagiri district of the Konkan region, considered the citadel of the party.

“Anil Parab is attempting to give Shiv Sena’s local assembly constituency and municipal council to the NCP (Nationalist Congress Party). With the help of traitors from the Sena, Parab is sidelining the local Sena legislators and is trying to give it (the constituency) to NCP. I’m not the traitor but Anil Parab is the traitor,” said Kadam.

Yogesh, Kadam’s son, is a local Sena legislator from Dapoli assembly constituency in Ratnagiri. The election for the Dapoli and Mandangad municipal election is underway and the voting will take place on December 21.

Amid his fallout with Parab, the party did not re-nominate Kadam to the upper house of the state legislature from Mumbai local authorities constituency.

In October, a series of audio clips of conversations that Kadam had with one of his associates allegedly reveals the “happiness expressed by Kadam” over the action initiated by various authorities on the alleged illegal constructions of Parab in Ratnagiri and Mumbai. There were also allegations that Kadam was in touch with BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, who has been attacking Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders.

Clarifying on it, Kadam said that he had neither spoken against the party nor was he with Somaiya. “I will always remain a Shiv Sainik and will never quit the party,” said Kadam.

“I urge Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray with folded hands to pay attention to the issue. I have also written a letter to the party chief complaining about Parab. He and Samant have been made minister not to finish off the Sena leaders but to expand the Sena,” Kadam added.

On the allegations of Kadam, Parab, however, said that he would not like to comment. “I will not respond to the allegations. I am a loyal Shiv Sainik and the party will take appropriate cognisance of the issue,” said Parab.