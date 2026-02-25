Panvel Karjat suburban corridor 85% complete opening likely by July

The 29.6 km double line Panvel Karjat suburban rail corridor under the Mumbai Urban Transport Project Phase III has reached 85 percent physical completion by July, likely to be opened in December, officials said. The Rs 2782 crore project is being executed by Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation to boost suburban rail capacity in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

“With 85 percent of the work completed, we are progressing towards project completion by June or July 2026,” said Sunil Udasi, Chief Public Relations Officer of MRVC.

The new corridor will link Panvel in Navi Mumbai with Karjat in Raigad district through five stations Panvel, Chikhle, Poyanje Mahope, Chowk and Karjat. It will integrate with the Central Railway network and offer an alternative suburban route between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Karjat. The line is expected to ease congestion on the heavily saturated Kalyan junction stretch and reduce pressure on the central main line.