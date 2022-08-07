Panvel drug haul case transferred to ATS

Within a month after the Navi Mumbai police seized 72.5 kg of heroin, worth Rs 362.59 crore, from a container lying in the container freight station of Navkar Logistics at Ajivali village in Panvel, allegedly for over six months, the Director General of Maharashtra police on Friday issued an order directing the case to be transferred to the Anti-Terrorism Squad.

A senior IPS officer confirmed the development saying that following the orders, the case papers were also handed over to the ATS by the Navi Mumbai.

The officer further added, “We had arrested two persons in the case. One was someone on whose name the consignment had reached Nhava Sheva port while the second arrested person is an agent. So the custody of these two persons were also handed over.”

The Navi Mumbai police had acted on the input they had received from the Punjab Police following which the drugs were seized from the container on July 14. The seizure had come less than 72 hours after Punjab Police in tandem with Gujarat Police recovered 75 kg of heroin from a container at Mundra Port.

A case under Narcotics Drug and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered against the exporter, shipper and other unknown persons who facilitated the export and import of the contraband.