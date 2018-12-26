Toggle Menu
Panvel civic body plans system to detect leaks in water pipeline

The decision was taken after it was discovered that some people were running bottled water plants with water stolen from municipal pipelines.

Leakage in a water pipeline near Karanjade Road in Panvel. (Photo: Narendra Vaskar/File)

The Panvel Municipal Corporation will soon set up a leak detection system for its water pipelines. The decision was taken after it was discovered that some people were running bottled water plants with water stolen from municipal pipelines.

Municipal authorities in Panvel received information that an illegal bottled water plant was running near the railway tracks. “The plant was just a temporary shed built near the main water supply pipeline. They had bored holes in the pipeline and were pilfering water at several places, filling big jars and cans. This water was then sold to industries and businesses,” said an official.

