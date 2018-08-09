Panvel civic body cracks whip on officials for going slow on plastic ban violators

While the state government enforced the plastic ban on March 23, 2018, the Panvel civic body had banned plastic in October 2017. (Representational Image) While the state government enforced the plastic ban on March 23, 2018, the Panvel civic body had banned plastic in October 2017. (Representational Image)

For effective implementation of the plastic ban, the Panvel civic body has issued notices to sanitary inspectors for going slow in taking action against the violators. It has also threatened to take penal action against them if they fail to improve their work.

Officials from the Panvel civic body said the review meetings had shown a decline in the action taken by officials against the violators of plastic ban.

“We conduct regular review meetings on the implementation of plastic ban, including collection of plastic, fine and issuing inspection reports. Recently, it was found that the action had suddenly slowed down. So, we issued notices to ten sanitary inspectors entrusted with the job of implementation of the ban. We had also told them of taking penal action if they continue to do so,” said Jamir Lengarekar, deputy municipal commissioner.

Lengarekar further said there has been improvement in the action against the violators. “After the notices were issued last week, it had a desired impact and there is a rise in action against violators and issuing inspection reports in the last few days,” he added.

While the state government enforced the plastic ban on March 23, 2018, the Panvel civic body had banned plastic in October 2017.

The civic body had also taken efforts for making jute and cloth bags available in the market at cheaper rates. The plastic ban decision and subsequent efforts of the civic body were appreciated by the state government, said an official.

An official said there were a few complaints of officials allegedly indulging in corruption rather than taking action against plastic ban violators. It seemed to be the reason behind slowing down the action. So, notices were issued to pull them up, the official added.

Another official said the civic body has set up plastic waste collection centres in Panvel, Kalamboli, Kamothe and Kharghar. “More than 9 metric tonnes of plastic has been collected since October 2017. We are urging the people to hand over the banned material at our collection centres to avoid any penalty. Also, we are taking action on non-woven polypropylene bags that look like a cloth bag but are banned” added the official.

