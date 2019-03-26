Pansare murder: Maharashtra Police release video seeking info on accused

A week after the Bombay High Court termed its investigation into the murder of Govind Pansare a “laughing stock”, the Maharashtra Police released a video appealing to the public for information on the whereabouts of two suspects.

Advertising

On March 22, the state police uploaded a minute-long video explaining that Sanatan Sanstha activists Vinay Pawar and Sarang Akolkar are wanted for their alleged role in the murder of Pansare in his home in Kolhapur in 2013.

The video adds that a person providing information leading to the arrest of the suspects will be given a reward of Rs 10 lakh, which the state government had announced in 2017. The identity of the informant, the police’s appeal adds, will also be kept secret. The video ends with the public urged to contact Tirupati Kakade, the Additional Superintendent heading the SIT of Criminal Investigation Department, with any information.