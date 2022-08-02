scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 01, 2022

Pansare murder case: No objection in transferring probe from SIT to ATS, govt tells HC

On Monday, senior advocate Ashok Mundargi, a special counsel representing state government, submitted a report in a sealed cover on the progress made by SIT since March 30, 2021 till date into Pansare's death, which a division bench of Justice Revati Mohite-Dere and Justice Sharmila Deshmukh took on record.

Written by Omkar Gokhale | Mumbai |
August 2, 2022 12:52:46 am
Govind Pansare was shot at on February 16, 2015 near his house in Kolhapur. He died four days later. (File Photo)

The Maharashtra government Monday told the Bombay High Court that it has no objection in transferring the investigation into the death of activist and CPI leader Govind Pansare from Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).

Pansare was shot at on February 16, 2015 near his house in Kolhapur. He died four days later.

The state government clarified its position regarding a plea filed by the kin of Pansare seeking transfer of probe from the SIT. However, the bench asked the state government to respond as to whether some officers from ATS can be made part of the SIT instead of starting the probe into the 2015 killing of Pansare from “point zero.”

Also Read |Who killed Govind Pansare?

On Monday, senior advocate Ashok Mundargi, a special counsel representing state government, submitted a report in a sealed cover on the progress made by SIT since March 30, 2021 till date into Pansare’s death, which a division bench of Justice Revati Mohite-Dere and Justice Sharmila Deshmukh took on record.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: Europe’s summer travel chaosPremium
Explained: Europe’s summer travel chaos
UPSC Key-August 1, 2022: Why you should read ‘Tomato Inflation’ or ‘Direc...Premium
UPSC Key-August 1, 2022: Why you should read ‘Tomato Inflation’ or ‘Direc...
Road to 2024 | Congress’s eternal Rahul Gandhi dilemma: Will he, won&#821...Premium
Road to 2024 | Congress’s eternal Rahul Gandhi dilemma: Will he, won&#821...
Pakistan@75: Navigating the way forwardPremium
Pakistan@75: Navigating the way forward

When Mundargi submitted that the CID would change the entire team of SIT currently probing the case with same composition having Additional SP as the Investigating Officer, the bench asked, “Already competent officers were looking after this case. Now what will you achieve by this?”

The bench was hearing an application filed by Pansare’s daughter Smita and daughter-in-law Megha, wherein advocate Abhay Nevagi told the court that the state police was yet to make any breakthrough in the case even after seven years of the murder.

Nevagi had told the high court that there was a larger conspiracy in the murders of Pansare and other activists, including Dr Narendra Dabholkar, M M Kalburgi and Gauri Lankesh, as all the cases are “linked.” He added that since Dabholkar’s trial has commenced, that investigation cannot be transferred, but a probe into Pansare’s death can be transferred to the ATS. Nevagi said the Lankesh and Kalburgi cases probed by Karnataka Police SIT will soon reach their logical conclusion.

Nevagi said that ATS is an appropriate agency which can take the Pansare case to a logical end as the breakthrough came only when it cracked the Nalasopara case in 2019 and found that the same accused were involved in all four murders.

Nevagi added that there was no dedicated team of officers to probe the Pansare case as five IPS officers were changed in between. He also submitted that Sharad Kalskar and Sachin Andure, who were named as shooters in Dabholkar case, are witnesses in Pansare case and some accused were also named in the Gauri Lankesh and Kalburgi cases.

Mundargi said that Sarang Akolkar and Vinay Pawar are the only two accused specifically named in the Pansare case as shooters and they are not named as accused in other cases.

Mundargi further responded, “It is also our case that there is some common thread running in all these cases. We are not opposing the prayer to transfer the probe. We have been ready for the trial for the past one year but there were discharge pleas by the accused…The difficulty is that those two shooters are absconding. Concerted efforts are going on and all investigating agencies including CBI, NIA and different state police are after them but they are not found. It is not SIT’s failure alone. A team of 30-35 officers is trying to locate them.”

Mundargi also submitted that if the victim’s relatives are not satisfied with the probe, the state has “no objection” for transfer of probe to ATS, but the new agency will need some time to understand the case.

More from Mumbai

“Can an officer from ATS join the SIT? That should serve a purpose. The probe has been on since 2015. Now you will transfer it to ATS. Everything will start all over again. So whether some members who would have knowledge about the other (Nalasopara) case can be part of the SIT? Ultimately they are all officers of Maharashtra government,” Justice Dere asked Mundargi to take instructions from the government on the said aspect and posted further hearing to Wednesday.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 02-08-2022 at 12:52:46 am

Most Popular

1

NTR’s daughter Uma Maheshwari found dead in Hyderabad

2

Aamir Khan reacts to 'boycott Bollywood, Laal Singh Chaddha' trends: 'Please watch my films'

3

‘Pawar’s man’ Sanjay Raut in ED custody, then what explains NCP chief's silence?

4

Before being arrested by ED, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut accused agency of running ‘extortion racket’

5

Explained: 3 reasons why GST collections continue to surge

Featured Stories

From Matoshree to Mein Kampf and back: What connects Uddhav Thackeray to ...
From Matoshree to Mein Kampf and back: What connects Uddhav Thackeray to ...
India’s response to Sri Lanka and Myanmar crises is a study in contrast. ...
India’s response to Sri Lanka and Myanmar crises is a study in contrast. ...
Explained: Europe's summer travel chaos
Explained: Europe's summer travel chaos
Explained: How Iraq's competing Shia groups are pushing it towards a new ...
Explained: How Iraq's competing Shia groups are pushing it towards a new ...
Journey of Oppn placards: Social media inputs to Khan Market & finall...
Journey of Oppn placards: Social media inputs to Khan Market & finall...
Punjab AAP strikes discordant note in V-C row as CM Mann regrets minister...
Punjab AAP strikes discordant note in V-C row as CM Mann regrets minister...
Former Andhra CM NTR's daughter found dead at Hyderabad home

Former Andhra CM NTR's daughter found dead at Hyderabad home

Fire at Jabalpur hospital, 4 patients among 8 dead

Fire at Jabalpur hospital, 4 patients among 8 dead

Journey of Oppn placards: Social media inputs to Khan Market & finally Parliament

Journey of Oppn placards: Social media inputs to Khan Market & finally Parliament

Row over comments on Mumbai: Maharashtra governor Koshyari apologises

Row over comments on Mumbai: Maharashtra governor Koshyari apologises

Another monkeypox case in Delhi, again with no recent international travel history

Another monkeypox case in Delhi, again with no recent international travel history

Chennai’s ‘namma paiyyan’ Praggnanandhaa has fans on a string

Chennai’s ‘namma paiyyan’ Praggnanandhaa has fans on a string

From murder accused to actor in 28 films – ex-Armyman’s three decades on the run

From murder accused to actor in 28 films – ex-Armyman’s three decades on the run

The powerful and ubiquitous ED
Opinion

The powerful and ubiquitous ED

Seven new districts in Bengal — how and why are districts created
Express Explained

Seven new districts in Bengal — how and why are districts created

Explained: 3 reasons why GST collections continue to surge

Explained: 3 reasons why GST collections continue to surge

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 01: Latest News
Advertisement