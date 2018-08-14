Pansare murder case: New SIT head appointed

After the recent appointment of IPS officer Sanjay Kumar as the Navi Mumbai police commissioner, the state government has appointed ADGP Sanjeev Singhal as the new head of the SIT probing CPI leader Govind Pansare’s murder case.

During Kumar’s tenure, the SIT had filed a chargesheet against the two arrested accused — Hindu Janajagruti Samiti’s (HJS) alleged western commander Virendra Tawde and Sanatan Sanstha member Samir Gaikwad. Two of Sanatan Sanstha’s members — Sarang Akolkar and Vinay Pawar — were shown as wanted accused in Pansare’s murder case.

While Tawde had been arrested by the CBI for Narendra Dabholkar’s murder as well, Akolkar and Pawar are also wanted in the case. The CBI and Maharashtra SIT have declared separate cash rewards for any information on Akolkar and Pawar.

Further, the SIT has recorded the statement of Sanatan Sanstha chief Jayant Athawale. “Athawale refused to cooperate but then SIT SP, Suhail Sharma, visited the outfit’s Goa office and recorded his statement while he was in a ‘samadhi’,” said a senior official from the DGP office.

