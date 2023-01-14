Pankaja will not leave BJP even if Matoshree’s doors are open, says Fadnavis

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Friday that BJP national secretary Pankaja Munde will never leave the BJP. The statement came after Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders made an open offer to Munde to join the party.

“Pankaja Munde will not leave the BJP. She is very much in the organisation. The BJP is her home,” Fadnavis told mediapersons. “Even if Matoshree has kept its doors wide open, Pankaja is not going to leave the BJP,” he added.

Earlier this week, Munde had said in Nashik that it is always better to exit with dignity rather than compromise one’s self-respect in politics.

On Friday, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Chandrakant Khaire told mediapersons, “We will certainly welcome Pankaja Munde if she joins the party. Although this is not my jurisdiction, I believe at the top level, Uddhav Thackeray must have given assurance that she would be always welcome.”

Sunil Shinde, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC, also urged Munde on Friday to consider joining the party. She has not responded to the offers yet.