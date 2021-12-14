Pankaja shares dais with Fadnavis for Kashi Vishwanath corridor event

SETTING ASIDE political differences, BJP national secretary Pankaja Munde was seen sharing dais with Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis at a function in Mumbai on Monday to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicating the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor to the nation.

This comes in the backdrop of Pankaja on several occasions making veiled attacks against Fadnavis. According to party insiders, Pankaja and her supporters are hurt as her sister Pritam Munde Khade was not given a berth in the Union Cabinet.

A few months ago, Pankaja had said, “I am a national leader. My leaders are Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah.” The statement was perceived as a direct attack against Fadnavis and state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil.

She had also said: “I am not going to beg before anybody for a party post.” This remark came on the day Vinod Tawde was elevated to post of the national general secretary.

A few months ago, Pankaja had skipped a tour undertaken by Fadnavis in Marathwada to assess the damage caused due to incessant rain and flood. She had expressed her inability to join the tour due to illness.

On Monday, Fadnavis, accompanied by Pankaja, Mumbai BJP chief Mangal Prabhat Lodha and others offered prayers at Babulnath temple.

A senior BJP general secretary said, “Fadnavis and Munde are not enemies. There may have been some differences or misunderstandings. But these things are part of politics.”

“It was a PM’s event. So, all leaders had to put up an united face. Also, it was a political event,” a party leader said.