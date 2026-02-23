Former aide to Pankaja Munde granted bail in wife’s abetment to suicide case

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Anant Garje, the former personal assistant of Maharashtra minister Pankaja Munde, who was arrested in November last year on charges of abetting his wife’s suicide, was granted bail by a sessions court on Monday. The court granted Garje bail with conditions, including that he will not directly or indirectly make any inducement, threat or promise to any person acquainted with the facts of the case, to dissuade them from disclosing the facts to the court. The court also set other conditions including attending court proceedings unless exemption is granted from the court.
The detailed order granting him bail is yet to be made available.
Garje had told court that he has cooperated with the investigating agency, after surrendering before them, and his further custody is not required. The father of her 28-year-old wife Gauri Palve, had filed a complaint against Garje and two of his family members, after her death on November 22, 2025, alleging “continuous physical and mental harassment” by Anant over petty household issues.
While the two relatives were granted anticipatory bail earlier, Garje had sought bail on grounds including that there is no mention of any instigation in the FIR, or any provocation which could have led Palve to die by suicide.
“Not a single medical report, complaint or witness statement connects the applicant with any physical assault or cruelty…The FIR is a result of an afterthought and emotional distress after the tragic accident. Earlier, no complaint was ever lodged by the deceased or her parents against the applicant,” the plea had said.
