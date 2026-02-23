Former aide to Pankaja Munde granted bail in wife’s abetment to suicide case

While the two relatives were granted anticipatory bail earlier, Garje had sought bail on grounds including that there is no mention of any instigation in the FIR, or any provocation which could have led Palve to die by suicide.

Anant Garje, the former personal assistant of Maharashtra minister Pankaja Munde, who was arrested in November last year on charges of abetting his wife’s suicide, was granted bail by a sessions court on Monday. The court granted Garje bail with conditions, including that he will not directly or indirectly make any inducement, threat or promise to any person acquainted with the facts of the case, to dissuade them from disclosing the facts to the court. The court also set other conditions including attending court proceedings unless exemption is granted from the court.

The detailed order granting him bail is yet to be made available.