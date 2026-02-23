Former aide to Pankaja Munde granted bail in wife’s abetment to suicide case

Garje had told court that he has cooperated with the investigating agency, after surrendering before them, and his further custody is not required.

By: Express News Service
2 min readMumbaiUpdated: Feb 23, 2026 09:56 PM IST
suicideWhile the two relatives were granted anticipatory bail earlier, Garje had sought bail on grounds including that there is no mention of any instigation in the FIR, or any provocation which could have led Palve to die by suicide.
Make us preferred source on Google

Anant Garje, the former personal assistant of Maharashtra minister Pankaja Munde, who was arrested in November last year on charges of abetting his wife’s suicide, was granted bail by a sessions court on Monday. The court granted Garje bail with conditions, including that he will not directly or indirectly make any inducement, threat or promise to any person acquainted with the facts of the case, to dissuade them from disclosing the facts to the court. The court also set other conditions including attending court proceedings unless exemption is granted from the court.

The detailed order granting him bail is yet to be made available.

Garje had told court that he has cooperated with the investigating agency, after surrendering before them, and his further custody is not required. The father of her 28-year-old wife Gauri Palve, had filed a complaint against Garje and two of his family members, after her death on November 22, 2025, alleging “continuous physical and mental harassment” by Anant over petty household issues.

While the two relatives were granted anticipatory bail earlier, Garje had sought bail on grounds including that there is no mention of any instigation in the FIR, or any provocation which could have led Palve to die by suicide.

“Not a single medical report, complaint or witness statement connects the applicant with any physical assault or cruelty…The FIR is a result of an afterthought and emotional distress after the tragic accident. Earlier, no complaint was ever lodged by the deceased or her parents against the applicant,” the plea had said.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
A Revanth Reddy’s advisor and former minister Md Shabbir Ali
An RSS school, a land lease, and a Congress-BJP row that erupted in Telangana
While she achieved superstardom as a child artiste, she also made her mark as a leading actor, and her debut film as a heroine became an industry hit.
Mollywood's most successful child superstar was also a style icon; her debut film as lead actress broke records; she quit at height of her fame
He also stressed the emotional turmoil during those years due to AI
'Most painful moment of my career': Canadian entrepreneur calls job cut move 'worst emotional experience'
Zimbabwe vs West Indies T20 World Cup LIVE
Zimbabwe vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
Evidence, not panic, must shape street dog policy
Evidence, not panic, must shape street dog policy
Live Blog
Advertisement