Pankaja Munde’s absence at event attended by Fadnavis in her home turf Beed raises eyebrows

BJP national secretary Pankaja Munde’s absence in her home turf Beed during a visit by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has raised eyebrows in the party.

On Sunday, Fadnavis attended the 47th death anniversary of spiritual leader Wamanbhau Maharaj at Gahininath Gad in Beed district. As hoardings were put up at the venue with huge pictures of Pankaja Munde and her younger sister and Beed MP Pritam Munde, their absence became a talking point.

While Pankaja has refused to speak about her absence, she extended Sankranti greetings to people on Twitter.

Meanwhile, highly placed sources close to Pankaja Munde said, “The equations between Fadnavis and Pankaja are strained. This is not the first time she has stayed out of Beed during a visit by him. It has happened twice in the past year. It is evident that she is avoiding Fadnavis.”

On January 1, the deputy chief minister was in Beed to attend a function in memory of the late BJP leader Vinayak Mete. The Munde sisters did not attend the function.

In October 2021, when Fadnavis, as Opposition leader, took a four-day tour of Marathwada, Pankaja had skipped the event. She had expressed her inability to speak or meet anybody following a bad throat condition. Pankaja had then announced through tweets: “Will not be able to take calls or meet in person for next few days. Have bad throat.”

Responding to her absence at the January 1 function, Pankaja had told media persons, “It was not a party function. It was organised by a private organisation, but Fadnavis had called to inform me about his visit. However, I already had programmes scheduled.”

Notwithstanding the explanation, Pankaja has been making her displeasure known through various forums. Recently at Nashik, she said, “A dignified exit is better than compromise…. I have shown my patience and believe it pays. But I am not going to bow to anybody to get something. I have learnt this from my father, the late Gopinath Munde.”

The BJP has underplayed Pankaja’s sulking as nothing serious. State BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule told the media in Mumbai, “Pankaja speaks with me regularly. She is not unhappy. The BJP is in her blood.”

“Just because she is not in Beed for a function where Fadnavis is present does not mean she is upset with the party. She seems to be unwell,” he explained. Moreover, “every party leader has to attend different programmes. Why should all state leaders and elected members attend the same programme,” he wondered, adding, “All these talks of Pankaja’s differences with Fadnavis or the BJP are baseless rumours spread by the Opposition. They should stop such speculations and concentrate on their own party plans.”

Recently, at least two Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders – former minister Chandrakant Khaire and MLC Sunil Shinde – made an offer to Pankaja to join their party instead of facing injustice.

Cabinet minister Deepak Kesarkar (Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena) countered this, saying, “What can Uddhav Thackeray’s party offer to Pankaja Munde? The Shiv Sena (UBT) does not have numbers to make her a Rajya Sabha member.”

Pankaja, who lost the 2019 Assembly elections from Parli in Beed, was made the BJP national secretary. However, a close associate of Pankaja said they believe she should be given responsibilities in Maharashtra and be made an MLC and minister in the current Eknath Shinde-Fadnavis government.