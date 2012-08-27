Panic after minor explosion at Mira Rd

A low-intensity explosion at a local grocery store in Mira Road area caused panic in the early hours of Sunday. While the police said the cause of the explosion is unknown,samples from the site have been sent for tests.

According to officers of the Mira Road police station,the incident took place at the Kejian Dry Fruits Centre in Naya Nagar area around 2 am on Sunday.

A few local residents from the Narendra Park area heard the explosion and rushed out. They saw the shop had caught fire and informed us of the incident. We rushed to the spot and fire engines also arrived. The fire was doused shortly after it started, said an officer.

After the fire was doused,officers of the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS),the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS),the local Crime Branch unit and the dog squad reached the spot.

Senior police inspector Vilas Shende of Mira Road police said when they inspected the spot,they did not find any evidence of foul play. No explosive material was found in the shop and this was confirmed by the BDDS unit. There were several bathroom-cleaning acids in the shop since it sells grocery items. It is possible that some of the acids may have caused the explosion. Samples from the spot have been taken and we will await test results before making any comment on what might have caused the explosion, said Shende.

He said no one was injured in the incident. The person who rented the shop,Yusuf Mehtar (55),was at his house when the incident took place. The shutters of the shop have been damaged and the glass facade of nearby shops cracked. We have not registered any case,but have made an entry about the incident, added Shende.

