Thursday, Dec 08, 2022

Panel to strengthen power transmission in Mumbai, suburbs

The committee will take measures to fulfill power requirements of Mumbai and its suburbs. (file)

A 20-member jumbo committee under Maharashtra’s chief secretary has been formed to solve problems and coordinate with various agencies for timely implementation of projects meant to strengthen the power transmission system in Mumbai city and its suburbs. The state government on Thursday issued an order forming the committee.

The committee will take measures to fulfill power requirements of Mumbai and its suburbs by bulk power transmission through interstate and intrastate transmission systems considering unavailability of land to set up new power plants. The committee will also study availability of land in Mumbai Metropolitan Region or with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), CIDCO or other local bodies to set up 400/220/132/100 KV sub-stations by studying future load centres for Mumbai and its suburbs.

The committee has also been tasked to make suggestions for setting up underground substations by making changes in the Mumbai city development control regulation rules. It will also study the need for making land available for BEST from BMC or the state government. The committee will meet once every three months.

According to power department officials, representatives of various agencies do not participate in the meetings concerning power supply to Mumbai and its suburbs, making timely implementation of measures to strengthen the transmission system difficult.

“As a result a committee led by the chief secretary was requested by Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission for better coordination,” an official said.

The committee will have over 13 special invitees from MHADA, SRA, BEST, MAHADISCOM, MAHAGENCO, central and western railways and district collectors of Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad. It will also include officials from Adani and Tata Power.

First published on: 09-12-2022 at 01:08:07 am
Days after murder, cops say deceased filed multiple complaints against son

