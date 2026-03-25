Panel to study need for fort conservation authority

Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar on Wednesday announced in the Legislative Assembly that a committee will be constituted under the chairmanship of the Secretary of the Cultural Affairs Department to study if a fort conservation authority should be established. The aim is to ensure more funding and strengthen the preservation of protected and unprotected forts across the state. This includes the 12 forts associated with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj that have received UNESCO recognition.

The discussion was initiated under Rule 293 by MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar. MLAs Vikram Satpute, Babaji Kale, Deepak Kesarkar and other members also participated, raising various issues, suggestions and appreciating initiatives of the Cultural Affairs Department.

In his reply to the discussion, Shelar stated that UNESCO had granted the “Maratha Military Landscapes of India” status to 12 forts of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. He added that a site management plan has been prepared for these forts under which the government will provide information boards, public amenities, visitor centres and tourism facilities.

He said the state has started the process to include Ganeshotsav in UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list. This year, a proposal for Pandharpur Wari will also be submitted. He highlighted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Diwali has been included in UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list.

Bhatkhalkar suggested policy should be formed for the conservation of unprotected forts. Responding to this, Shelar said that while 54 forts are protected by the central Ggovernment and 62 by the state, many other forts, though unprotected, hold historical and architectural significance.

He informed that a district-wise preliminary documentation of such forts was being carried out with the help of experts through the Directorate of Archaeology and Museums, and the documentation of forts under the Forest Department has also been completed.

Welcoming the suggestion to establish a fort conservation authority, Shelar said it was a valuable proposal. While conservation work is already underway on 33 out of 66 state-protected forts with a fund allocation of over ₹63 crore, significant additional funding will be required for unprotected and remaining forts, he said.

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Shelar said a committee under the chairmanship of the Secretary of the Cultural Affairs Department will be formed to study the establishment of such an authority.