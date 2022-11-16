scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022

Panel seeks report from Mumbai University over ex-V-C disregarding GR on staff appointments

A letter addressed to the Registrar of the Mumbai University, a copy of which is with The Indian Express, refers to the complaint filed by the All-India Adiwasi Employees Federation against Dr Pednekar.

Whereas Mumbai University authorities have denied receiving any such letter.

THE MAHARASHTRA SC-ST Commission has asked Mumbai University to submit a report on a complaint against former Vice-Chancellor Dr Suhas Pednekar for disregarding government orders in staff appointments on senior positions.

The complaint letter dated September 19 alleges, “Dr Pednekar disregarded a 2013 Government Resolution which states that in case of vacant posts in any state university, a temporary charge should be assigned to the senior-most qualified deputy registrar. But two such senior officials – Deepak Vasave and Krishna Parad — who belong to the Scheduled Tribe (ST) section of the society, were denied this elevation when there was vacancy on posts such as Registrar and Director of Board of Examination and Evaluation (BoEE) by appointing other persons on the posts, creating a feeling of caste discrimination.”

The complainant, Prof Madhukar Ukiey, president of the Federation, said, “This indicates a caste-based discriminatory approach by the former VC of Mumbai University. We demanded justice through a neutral inquiry in this case following which the commission has issued the orders.”

Dr Pednekar was unavailable to comment.

One of the senior officials said, “The varsity has not received anything officially from the commission. Once received, we will take appropriate steps, following the regulations.”

First published on: 16-11-2022 at 03:48:19 am
HC: State should be alive to obligation, ensure medical aid to jailed journalist

