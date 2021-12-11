State Backward Classes Commission: Panel gets Rs 5 crore for expenses from Maharashtra government

The Maharashtra government on Friday released Rs 5 crore as administrative expenses to the Maharashtra State Backward Classes Commission (MSBCC), which was declared as a dedicated commission for OBC reservation four months ago.

The commission, however, is still awaiting the revised terms of reference (TOR), which proposes sample survey instead of door-to-door survey for collecting empirical data on the OBC community, as required by the Supreme Court order for providing OBC reservation in local bodies.

The MSBCC was declared a dedicated commission on June 29, and its TOR included conducting a contemporaneous rigorous inquiry into the nature and implications of the backwardness qua local bodies within the state and ascertaining the proportion of the population of OBCs vill-age/taluka/district wise in rural areas and ward-wise in urban areas.

Sources said the MSBCC had sent a proposal to the government seeking Rs 435 crore for carrying out the work. The proposal was met with opposition at the government level as the the state’s revenue was badly affected by the pandemic, sources said. However, the state government on Friday released the first installment of Rs 5 crore to the commission for administrative expenses and to appoint 15 officers and staff.

“A meeting was held at the chief secretary level on September 30 and it was decided to revise the TOR of the MSBCC. The proposal to revise the TOR is in process and has not been notified yet,” said an official, adding that the commission requires TOR from the government to start its work.

Another official said that the revised TOR includes conducting sample survey of the OBC population, which may only require around Rs 100 crore. “As per the earlier TOR, door to door survey was required. The whole exercise would have taken 6-8 months. Once the revised TOR is notified, the commission may need to conduct random sample survey,” said the official, adding that the sample survey may not require much time and can be completed at the earliest.