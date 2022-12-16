Panel on interfaith marriage: Women’s organisations call for public burning of GR copy

OVER 20 women’s organisations have made a call for action against the government’s decision of setting up the committee ‘Interfaith Marriage – Family Coordination Committee (state level)’. They have also called for publicly burning a copy of the government resolution of the Women and Child Development department that set up this committee.

In a statement on Thursday, the Stree Mukti Andolan Sampark Samiti, with over 20 other women’s organisations , criticised the government for the GR, which facilitates collection of “detailed information” about couples who are in interfaith marriages and information of the women’s maternal families.

It added, “In reality, the platform that the government wants to create for coordination between families and married women betrays the government’s true intention. It is the use of government machinery to interfere in the private lives of individuals…”