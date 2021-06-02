Reservation in promotions: Panel holds meeting on quota, Raut says ‘discussion positive’

The cabinet sub-committee on reservation in promotions led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Tuesday held a meeting to discuss the 33 per cent quota in promotion issue. No conclusion was reached at the meeting.

However, Congress minister Nitin Raut, and other Congress leaders who had taken a strong stand on the issue, appeared to have softened their position. They explained that “it is a three-party government” and assured that the issue would be resolved amicably.

The meeting was held on the suggestion of CM Uddhav Thackeray last week after Raut was not allowed to speak in the cabinet on the issue with the assurance that it would be taken up separately. Pawar said that a positive discussion was held in the meeting, which was attended by NCP ministers Chhagan Bhujbal and Jayant Patil, Congress ministers Balasaheb Thorat, Varsha Gaikwad and KC Padvi.

Last week, Raut and state Congress president Nana Patole had stated that there will be no compromise on the issue and that the government would be forced to cancel the May 7 decision.

“There was a positive discussion on finding a way to restore reservation in promotion in today’s meeting and I am sure the issue will be resolved,” said Raut, adding that a PIL has been filed in Bombay High Court and a hearing is scheduled on June 21.

“It is a three-party government and they need to be convinced before taking a decision. We have studied all aspects of the issue. An appropriate decision will be taken after studying all legal aspects,” he added. Raut was confident way out would be found.