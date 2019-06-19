Panel formed to investigate unusually high number of hysterectomies in Beed

An inquiry by the Beed civil surgeon has found that at least 4,161 women have undergone hysterectomy between 2016 and 2019 across 99 private hospitals in the district. On Monday, the Maharashtra government formed a state-level committee under Health Secretary Dr Pradeep Vyas to investigate each case and assess if profiteering has driven this surgery into a business in Beed.

The committee, comprising three women MLAs and three experts from BJ Medical College, Pune, will assess how many hysterectomies were medically required. On Tuesday, the issue of high rate of hysterectomies in Beed was discussed during the Monsoon Session. Health organisations have been demanding a clinical audit and action against private hospitals that are encouraging the surgery without medical need.

Hysterectomy is a procedure to remove uterus, due to multiple reasons — fibroids, cancer, endometriosis, uterine prolapse or abnormal vaginal bleeding. The advice comes after no medication or alternative line of treatment works.

The report by the civil surgeon shows that 11 of 99 hospitals frequently conducted the procedure. Bleeding was most common reason given by hospitals for conducting hysterectomy in 27 per cent cases, followed by vaginal discharge (21 per cent women), abdominal pain (18 per cent), uterus shifting downwards (10 per cent) and fibroids (6 per cent).

“When hospital records were checked, patients’ consent were shown. The hospitals showed some or other medical condition that led to hysterectomy,” a health official said. The state level committee will prepare a questionnaire for both patient and hospital doctor to assess what treatment was provided before hysterectomy was advised.

“We will also study whether geographical terrain in Beed affects a woman’s health differently,” said Dr Anup Kumar Yadav, director of Directorate of Health Services.

A separate survey will be conducted for 39,000 women in Beed after a preliminary survey by public health department this year showed 223 women surveyed had undergone hysterectomy. 180 of them were above 40 years of age. “There are also cases where young women of reproductive age have undergone the procedure. This procedure is rarely advised for them,” an official said.

With Beed records of hysterectomies higher than state or national average, the state government is introducing standard operating protocol for hysterectomy in private and public doctors. Women will be counselled in government health centres on side-effects of the procedure.