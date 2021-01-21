Panel for Metro car shed farce, govt already has report for justifying relocation to Kanjurmarg: Fadnavis

THE STATE government’s decision to form a committee to explore another site for the Metro 3 car shed was a farce, as it had already prepared a report to justify the site at Kanjurmarg to suit its political agenda, said opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis.

He also said the decision to relocate the car shed from Aarey to Kanjurmarg would not only delay the project but increase the financial burden on the state government.

In a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, the Fadnavis said, “It is clear that the government has taken a decision to relocate the car shed and is negotiating with a private landholder for which a huge amount will be paid. When the deal becomes public, questions will be raised about the CM’s nexus with the private landholder along with the financial transaction.”

The former chief minister also said while the Metro 3 should be seen as a mode of transportation to bring comfort to residents of Mumbai, there was no justification as to why the state government wanted to relocate the car shed to private land, which is objectionable as it was given away on lease for making salt.

Fadnavis said some officials were misleading the government and were trying to impress upon it that the area under Aarey car shed could handle limited traffic up to 2031, and that this theory was misplaced since the car shed was designed keeping in mind requirements up to 2053.

According to Fadnavis, “There are 160 trees in five hectares. By 2053, in phases, these would have to be planted again, which shows Aarey has adequate provisions to accommodate increased trains to meet requirements till 2053.”

He added that if the project was taken to Kanjurmarg, trees thrice more in number would have to be felled, and the promised train services, which were to start from December 2021, will be delayed by at least four years.