scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 21, 2022

Mumbai: Panel discussion on city’s heritage, art, culture organised

"Mumbai occupies a special position in shaping the arts and culture ecosystem of the country. It has always been the epicenter of arts from the time of Bombay Progressive Artist's group till the formation of Hindi film industry, which has become synonymous with the city," said Lalljee during the discussion.

Dr Kamat said Mumbai has shown the way of pioneering heritage legislation in India.

To highlight the evolution of art and culture of Mumbai and several aspects of conservation of city’s heritage, a panel discussion was held Friday at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Muse-um in Colaba. It was organised by Mumbai First and Avid Learning and Kalaghoda Foundation.

The panelists comprised of various architects and historians including Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Director of Shivaji Maharaj Museum, Vikas Dilawari, conservation architect, Dr Manjiri Kamat, professor of history at University of Mumbai, Asad Lalljee, CEO Avid Learning, writer Rochelle Potkar and Raell Padamsee, director of ACE production.

Speaking at the event, Sabyasachi Mukherjee said, “Livability and quality of urban life depends on urban amenities, safety, education, healthcare, transportation and natural heritage. No city can be a great city unless we invest in culture, ecology, natural environment. This is a sustainability issue for both living and non-living which we gravely look at.”

“Mumbai occupies a special position in shaping the arts and culture ecosystem of the country. It has always been the epicenter of arts from the time of Bombay Progressive Artist’s group till the formation of Hindi film industry, which has become synonymous with the city,” said Lalljee during the discussion.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
T20 World Cup: Suryakumar Yadav’s wife says lifestyle changes helpe...Premium
T20 World Cup: Suryakumar Yadav’s wife says lifestyle changes helpe...
UPSC Key-October 21, 2022: Why you should read ‘India-Russia Trade’ or ‘C...Premium
UPSC Key-October 21, 2022: Why you should read ‘India-Russia Trade’ or ‘C...
What makes Rishab Shetty’s Kantara one of the highest-grossing Kannada fi...Premium
What makes Rishab Shetty’s Kantara one of the highest-grossing Kannada fi...
The Nano plant: 11 yrs later, BJP on her tail, Mamata Banerjee changes gearPremium
The Nano plant: 11 yrs later, BJP on her tail, Mamata Banerjee changes gear
More from Mumbai

Dr Kamat said Mumbai has shown the way of pioneering heritage legislation in India.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 22-10-2022 at 03:39:46 am
Next Story

Central Railway hikes platform ticket price to Rs 50 till Oct-end

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 21: Latest News
Advertisement