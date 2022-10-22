Mumbai: Panel discussion on city’s heritage, art, culture organised

To highlight the evolution of art and culture of Mumbai and several aspects of conservation of city’s heritage, a panel discussion was held Friday at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Muse-um in Colaba. It was organised by Mumbai First and Avid Learning and Kalaghoda Foundation.

The panelists comprised of various architects and historians including Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Director of Shivaji Maharaj Museum, Vikas Dilawari, conservation architect, Dr Manjiri Kamat, professor of history at University of Mumbai, Asad Lalljee, CEO Avid Learning, writer Rochelle Potkar and Raell Padamsee, director of ACE production.

Speaking at the event, Sabyasachi Mukherjee said, “Livability and quality of urban life depends on urban amenities, safety, education, healthcare, transportation and natural heritage. No city can be a great city unless we invest in culture, ecology, natural environment. This is a sustainability issue for both living and non-living which we gravely look at.”

“Mumbai occupies a special position in shaping the arts and culture ecosystem of the country. It has always been the epicenter of arts from the time of Bombay Progressive Artist’s group till the formation of Hindi film industry, which has become synonymous with the city,” said Lalljee during the discussion.

Dr Kamat said Mumbai has shown the way of pioneering heritage legislation in India.