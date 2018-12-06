26/11 Stories of Strength: Panel discussion on Express’ latest book today

The Literature Live Evenings will Thursday host a panel discussion based on The Indian Express’ latest book 26/11 Stories of Strength that details the accounts of struggles and resilience of survivors of the Mumbai terror attacks.

Executive Director of The Indian Express group Anant Goenka will be in conversation with Prasoon Joshi, CEO and Chief Creative Officer of McCann Worldgroup India and chairman McCann Asia Pacific, and Feroz Abbas Khan, Director and Writer. Also present at the discussion will be the book’s editor and Associate Editor, The Indian Express, Kavitha Iyer as well as survivors of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

Dipping into ten years of reportage by The Indian Express, especially for the newspaper’s Stories of Strength project over the last two years, the book offers a long, gentle look at the personal struggles that continue long after the newsmen’s cameras had left the bloodied sites of the attack.

Survivors’ accounts of dark struggles with rage at the suddenness with which loved ones were snatched away are plentiful too, but these are stories of overcoming anger, to respond to violence with humanity. Ten such personal accounts, of survivors and families overcoming grief and anger, come together in 26/11 Stories of Strength by The Indian Express, published by Penguin Random House and presented by Facebook. You can purchase it here

In his foreword to the book, superstar Amitabh Bachchan writes that moderates, the prime victims of terror and also 70 per cent of the nation, have a key role in the war on terror. “And as moderates, we must recognise that to vilify a foe is no victory at all, but to understand a foe is the first act of strength in resistance. And to understand a foe, one must first understand oneself. To understand ourselves, we must ask not what we are against, for that is defining ourselves by the ideas of our foe, by their power. Rather, to understand ourselves, we must ask what we are for. We can only understand ourselves together. To understand ourselves as a collective is to find the time for debate, discussion, argument, listening to each other, trying to understand differing points of view, engaging, challenging our ways of thinking and honouring each other with compassion. These are the answers to violence and death.”