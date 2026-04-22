Paneer Fraud: Restaurants in Maharashtra must declare use of analogue paneer, cheese on menus from May 1: FDA

Eateries across Maharashtra have been instructed by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to disclose the use of analogue paneer and cheese in food preparation starting May 1.

“Restaurants/caterers/hotels/fast food vendors using cheese analogue or paneer analogue in their food preparation must disclose this on bills, menus, and display boards/electronic display boards at the establishment,” said a press note issued by the FDA on Monday evening. It added that licensed manufacturers and suppliers of cheese and paneer analogues must comply with Section 23 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, ensuring that packaging and labelling do not mislead consumers and clearly indicate the true nature of the product.

“The word ‘analogue’ itself means mimicry. Analogue is not paneer; it is made from vegetable fats, starch, emulsifiers, and other components. Paneer, on the other hand, is exclusively a milk product,” said Shridhar Dube-Patil, Food Safety Commissioner, Food and Drug Administration, Maharashtra State, in a conversation with The Indian Express on Wednesday. “Paneer does not boil on heating, whereas analogue does, because it is made from oil.” As per FSSAI standards, the latter is classified as “cheese analogue.”

He clarified that both are edible but differ in nutritional value. “Analogue paneer is not poisonous; it is also a food product. While paneer is a rich source of protein, calcium, fat, and other nutrients, analogue contains oil and has higher trans fat. Most importantly, people should know what they are consuming, whether it is analogue cheese or actual paneer,” he said, adding that the move was prompted by a lack of consumer awareness. “People go to restaurants, order paneer, and end up eating cheese analogue thinking it is real paneer.”

On the extent of its use, he said, “All kinds of eateries in Mumbai use analogue paneer.” He added that consumers are often unclear about who uses real paneer and who uses analogue.

“Which is why, from May 1, we have made it compulsory to mention on the menu card whether you are using cheese analogue or real paneer. You cannot sell cheese analogue as actual paneer.”

The directive follows inputs received by the FDA that some food establishments widely use cheese analogues in food preparation without adequately informing customers, leading to complaints of misleading practices. It also found that in some markets, “paneer analogue” or “cheese analogue” products are being sold under the name of “paneer” or “cheese” or similar terms, causing confusion among consumers.

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Calling the move a step in the right direction, Pranav Rungta, Vice President of the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI), said, “Any decent eatery in the city is not using analogue paneer or cheese.”

However, he acknowledged the easy availability of such products, noting that they have even been reported to be available on platforms like Zomato’s Hyperpure, which supplies to home chefs, small businesses, and caterers. “The reason it is used widely, especially in the unorganised segment, is because it costs at least 30-50 per cent less than regular paneer. You can buy a kilogram for as low as Rs 200, which is why many low-cost eateries use it,” he said.

On how consumers can identify its use, Rungta suggested a basic benchmark: “If you are ordering from or dining at a place where a paneer dish is priced at Rs 100-150, it is likely they are using analogue paneer. How else can you serve 150 grams of paneer – the standard average per dish – at that price? With regular paneer, you would spend at least Rs 50 on the paneer alone. Add other costs, and it is nearly impossible to serve it under Rs 150 or even Rs 170.”

Meanwhile, the FDA has urged consumers to report misleading practices on its toll-free number: 1800-222-365.