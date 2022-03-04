Pandey relieves 128 cops due for transfer since his stint as DGP

Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey on Wednesday relieved 128 of 187 officials from Mumbai Police whom he had transferred during his stint as the state’s director general of police (DGP). The officers had not been relieved earlier as the former Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale had opposed the move on the ground that replacement cops had not been provided to Mumbai Police.

A senior officer in Mumbai Police confirmed that the process of relieving all the officers who had sought postings outside the state had begun. “Initially, 77 assistant police inspectors and 51 inspectors have been relieved. The rest 59 Police Sub Inspectors (PSI) will be relieved soon,” an IPS officer said.

The 187 officers attached to the Mumbai Police had approached the then Maharashtra DGP Pandey on various grounds early last year. Pandey had approved their transfer. However, they were not relieved by Nagrale.

Following this, the officers had approached the Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal seeking their transfers be upheld. The Tribunal asked the DGP, Commissioner and Additional Chief Secretary (Home) to sit together and decide on the issue.

However, having taken charge as the Mumbai Police Commissioner, Pandey relieved these officers on Wednesday night giving effect to his own order issued earlier.

An officer said that the PSIs will also be relieved soon once more officers of the rank join Mumbai Police from Police Training Academy.