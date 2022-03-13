Sanjay Pandey: Now, no need to visit police station for passport verification

MUMBAI POLICE Commissioner Sanjay Pandey on Saturday announced that no citizen will be called to the police station for the passport verification process like earlier. A police constable will visit the address of the applicant to complete the procedure.

To get a passport issued, a police verification from the local police station is a mandatory requirement. The applicant is often asked to visit the police station and ends up making a few visits with his documents till the procedure is complete, which consumes a lot of their time and effort.

The police commissioner took to Twitter to announce the move on Saturday afternoon. “#PassportVerification. We have decided no citizen will be called to the police station in Mumbai except in exceptional cases of documents being incomplete etc. If not followed, do report,” he tweeted.

When one of the citizens asked how the verification process will be done, he replied, “Constable, who comes to your house does all the work. He is competent. You may get called only if there is a discrepancy but not as a norm.”

The top cop said that he went ahead with the decision following suggestions from the public on the issue. The decision was hailed by the netizens, who thanked the commissioner for the initiative.