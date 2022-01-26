Pandemic curve plateaus, Mumbai’s TPR drops to 4.3%

With the plateauing of the pandemic curve in the third wave, the test positivity rate (TPR) — the number of positive cases detected when compared to the total tests conducted — in Mumbai dropped to 4.3 per cent on Wednesday. This is a sharp fall from 28.9 per cent TPR reported 19 days back on January 7.

On January 7, out of the 72,442 tests conducted, 20,971 samples had returned positive. But after hitting its pandemic peak around January 10, the daily cases gradually started declining. On January 11, out of the 62,097 tests conducted, 11,647 were detected with Covid-19 with a TPR of 18.7 per cent. A week after, on January 18, the daily cases dropped marginally with 6,149 cases from 47,700 tests at a positivity rate of 12.8 per cent. Seven days later, on Wednesday, it plunged to 4.3% with 1,858 positive cases from 42,315 tests conducted in Mumbai.

“We expect the daily caseload to plunge further. Next week, it may go below 1,000 per day. But the public needs to be careful and not let their guard down as the pandemic isn’t over yet,” said Suresh Kakani, additional commissioner, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

However, the state’s TPR is hovering around 20 per cent. On Wednesday, Maharashtra recorded 35,756 cases from 1,83,026 tests conducted with a test positivity rate of 19.53 per cent. On Tuesday, out of the 1,72,498 tests conducted, 33,914 samples returned positive with a TPR of 19.6 per cent.

Meanwhile, a day after reporting 86 Covid-19 deaths, the state, on Wednesday, reported a slight drop with 79 fatalities.