Pancholi physically, verbally abused Jiah Khan in 2012, her mother tells court

August 17, 2022 10:02:09 pm
Rabia Khan, the mother of actor Jiah Khan, began her deposition as a witness in the trial of Sooraj Pancholi on Wednesday. Pancholi is facing charges for allegedly abetting Jiah’s death by suicide in 2013.
According to Rabia’s deposition, Jiah told her in 2012 that Pancholi had physically and verbally abused her.
Rabia also recalled how director Ram Gopal Varma had approached Jiah with a film role when she was on holiday in Mumbai in 2006. Varma had offered the then 17-year-old Jiah a role opposite Amitabh Bachchan in Nishabd. The movie, which was released in 2007, led to Jiah receiving a lot of accolades and other film offers.
Rabia said that in 2012, Jiah had told her that a man was stalking her on social media. The man, aspiring actor Suraj Pancholi, had sent Jiah messages praising her, Rabia told the court. Pancholi and Jiah later met and entered a relationship in October 2012. Rabia said that Jiah used to shuttle between London and Mumbai at the time.
Subscriber Only Stories
In a visit in February 2013, Jiah had told Rabia that Pancholi “verbally and physically” abused her. She said Jiah told her that Panchaoli had thrown her out of his car once. Rabia told the court that earlier in December 2012, she had received a text from Pancholi in which the latter apologised “for his anger” at Jiah. “I first discovered then that they had had a violent fight,” Rabia told the court. Jiah had later told Rabia that Pancholi often “put her down” in front of others and that she suspected he was cheating on her.
Rabia’s deposition will continue on Thursday.
Pancholi was booked for allegedly abetting Khan’s death by suicide at her Juhu home on June 3, 2013. The trial in the case began in March 2019.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Madhavan on why Laal Singh Chaddha failed while Rocketry was a success: 'My film was a biopic, could've worked in any time...'
Why you should read ‘Remission’ or ‘Free Speech vs Hate Speech’Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Rohit Sharma a bit laid-back captain: Sourav Ganguly
Puri Rohingya announcement: Why this goes against the stance of the the BJP and the Parivar
UK PM race: Liz Truss holds firm lead over Rishi Sunak
SC: Can’t stop parties from valid pre-poll promises, but what is valid?
BJP rejigs parliamentary board; here’s what the panel does
Did asteroids bring water to Earth? Findings of the Hayabusa-2 probe, explained
Why a sustainable invention of reusable toilet cloth is making netizens uncomfortable
Bilkis Bano case: BJP, AAP remain silent as Congress comes out against remission of convicts
Anupam Kher shares photos with Kartik Aaryan, says they are ‘superstars’
Close to RSS, BJP Mahila Morcha chief Vanathi Srinivasan elevated to CEC
China to send troops to Russia for ‘Vostok’ exercise
Chhattisgarh Board invites applications for Central Regional Scholarship Scheme; check how to apply