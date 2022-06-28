scorecardresearch
Tuesday, June 28, 2022
Pallonji Mistry, chairman of Shapoorji Pallonji group, passes away at 93

Pallonji Mistry, chairman of Shapoorji Pallonji group, passed away in Mumbai. He was 93.

By: Express Web Desk |
Updated: June 28, 2022 9:48:49 am
Pallonji Mistry (File/Twitter)

Pallonji Mistry, chairman of Shapoorji Pallonji group, passed away last night at his residence in Mumbai. He was 93.

The largest individual shareholder in the Tata Group with an 18.4 per cent holding in the conglomerate, Mistry, ran the Mumbai-based Shapoorji Pallonji group, along with his family. The group, established in 1865, works across segments such as engineering and construction, infrastructure, real estate, water, energy and financial services, according to its website.

In 2016, Mistry was awarded the Padma Bhushan, one of India’s top civilian awards.

More details awaited

