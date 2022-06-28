Pallonji Mistry, chairman of Shapoorji Pallonji group, passes away at 93

Pallonji Mistry, chairman of Shapoorji Pallonji group, passed away last night at his residence in Mumbai. He was 93.

The largest individual shareholder in the Tata Group with an 18.4 per cent holding in the conglomerate, Mistry, ran the Mumbai-based Shapoorji Pallonji group, along with his family. The group, established in 1865, works across segments such as engineering and construction, infrastructure, real estate, water, energy and financial services, according to its website.

In 2016, Mistry was awarded the Padma Bhushan, one of India’s top civilian awards.

