scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022

Pallavi Purkayastha murder: Father moves Bombay High Court seeking death sentence for security guard

A sessions court in Mumbai sentenced security guard Sajjad Mugal alias Sajjad Pathan to life imprisonment in 2014 for the lawyer's murder.

Bombay High CourtSajjad Mugal, a security guard at the building where Pallavi was staying, was convicted by the court in Mumbai for murder, molestation and criminal trespass in the case. (file)

The father of lawyer Pallavi Purkayastha, 25, who was murdered in 2012, has recently filed a revision plea before Bombay High Court seeking the enhancement of life sentence of convicted watchman Sajjad Mugal Pathan.

In July 2014, observing that the case was not “rarest of rare,” a sessions court in Mumbai sentenced security guard Sajjad Mugal alias Sajjad Pathan to life imprisonment for the murder as it refused to sentence him to death.

Also Read |Pallavi Purkayastha murder: Justice eludes my daughter

Sajjad Mugal, a security guard at the building where Pallavi was staying, was convicted by the court in Mumbai for murder, molestation and criminal trespass in the case.

In 2015, the Maharashtra government approached the High Court seeking the death penalty for Sajjad. In June this year, Pallavi’s father Atanu Purkayastha, through advocate Abhishek Yende, made a revision application before the high court stating that the sentence awarded by the sessions court was not proportionate to the “heinousness of the gruesome murder”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul t...Premium
‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul t...
As UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss faces hard times and Boris Johnson’s ghostPremium
As UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss faces hard times and Boris Johnson’s ghost
GoM meet: Views diverge on tax valuation mechanism, rate tweaksPremium
GoM meet: Views diverge on tax valuation mechanism, rate tweaks
Cyrus Mistry crash: Speed, driver fatigue possible factors; accident site...Premium
Cyrus Mistry crash: Speed, driver fatigue possible factors; accident site...
More from Mumbai

On September 5, Atanu Purkayastha filed an application seeking condonation of delay in seeking revision of the sentence, which a division bench of Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Sharmila U Deshmukh posted for hearing on September 22.

First published on: 06-09-2022 at 12:55:56 pm
Next Story

Five ways to improve your credit score

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Attack on PM, onus on BJP: The 5 takeaways from Soren's 'trust vote'

Attack on PM, onus on BJP: The 5 takeaways from Soren's 'trust vote'

Suresh Raina retires from IPL, domestic cricket for T20 leagues in SA, Sri Lanka, UAE

Suresh Raina retires from IPL, domestic cricket for T20 leagues in SA, Sri Lanka, UAE

Cyrus Mistry's last rites held at Mumbai's Worli crematorium

Cyrus Mistry's last rites held at Mumbai's Worli crematorium

BJP vs TRS: ‘Liberation’ from Nizam, or ‘Integration’ with India?

BJP vs TRS: ‘Liberation’ from Nizam, or ‘Integration’ with India?

Storm over dropped catch will make Arshdeep stronger, say parents

Storm over dropped catch will make Arshdeep stronger, say parents

Cyrus Mistry crash: Accident site may be new 'black spot'

Cyrus Mistry crash: Accident site may be new 'black spot'

Premium
RSS headquarters in Delhi gets CISF security cover

RSS headquarters in Delhi gets CISF security cover

Opinion | Japan is recasting its national security vision in face of an aggressive China

Opinion | Japan is recasting its national security vision in face of an aggressive China

Premium
Trail of an Assassin: Nagesh Kukunoor to helm series on Rajiv Gandhi's assassination

Trail of an Assassin: Nagesh Kukunoor to helm series on Rajiv Gandhi's assassination

'I sang with all my heart': Folk singer Amar Arshi on Kala Chashma

'I sang with all my heart': Folk singer Amar Arshi on Kala Chashma

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 06: Latest News
Advertisement