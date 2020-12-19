Palghar: Uddhav meets delegation opposing port in Vadhavan

Udhhav Thackeray. (File)

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday met a delegation of the Vadhavan Bandar Virodhi Sangharsh Samiti (VBVSS), which has been protesting against the Vadhavan port at Dahanu in Palghar district.

Ravindra Phatak, Shiv Sena legislator, who was present at the meeting, said that the delegation told Thackeray why they are opposing the project. “The CM heard them patiently… he assured them that whether they oppose or support the project, he will be with the local people.

But the CM also asked them to be firm on their stand and not change it later,” he added.

“Earlier, the Sena had opposed the Samruddhi corridor and bullet train projects after the local residents opposed them. But later on, they gave their lands for the projects after seeing how well they were being compensated. So, Thackeray told them to be firm on their stand – oppose or support. The delegation has been asked to hold dialogue with the authorities involved in the construction of the port,” he added.

Local residents, including fisherfolk, tribals and farmers as well as those staying in Vadhavan and nearby villages are opposing the port on the ground that it will not only hurt the flora and fauna of Dahanu, but also disrupt allied activities like fishing and farming.

Earlier this week, fish markets and fishing activities in many villages in Mumbai, Thane and Pune had remained shut as part of a bandh called by VBVSS.

